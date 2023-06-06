The board met technical team and players over Hearts of Oak's poor results - Opare Addo

Hearts of Oak's Public Relations Officer Opare Addo has revealed that the board of the club met the current technical team led by coach David Ocloo following their poor form in the Ghana Premier League.

The team is currently sitting in the 11th position with 45 points having lost four consecutive games.

When asked about how the authorities are dealing with the issue, Opare Addo disclosed that the technical team were invited to explain possible issues hunting the club. He added that the playing body were asked to air their problems as well in order to fine-tune their season but all have not really materialise.

"After our defeat to Samartex, the board met with the technical team to find out the problems that has resulted to our poor form. The players were also met as well," he told Asempa FM.

"We tried to put things in place to get back to the positive line to ensure that we are winning but unfortunately, it didn't end there.

"But we are still doing our best to motivate them," he added.

Hearts of Oak will wrap up their season with a trip to Golden City Park to play Berekum Chelsea on Sunday