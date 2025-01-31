‘The boys did well’ – Heart of Lions assistant coach Daniel Nii Adjei praises players despite defeat to Hearts of Oak

Assistant coach of Heart of Lions, Daniel Nii Adjei was full of praise for his players on Friday night despite the team’s defeat to Hearts of Oak.

The team from Kpando faced off with the Phobians on the night in a Week 19 encounter of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season played at Legon Sports Stadium.

Although Lions played well, a penalty kick converted by Mawuli Wayo in the second half handed Hearts of Oak a narrow 1-0 win, forcing the visitors to succumb to a defeat.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Daniel Nii Adjei commended his players for a good performance in the loss.

He assured fans that the team will work hard in training to win their next match against Dreams FC.

“It was a good game. The boys did their best but we conceded the lone goal and lost. We will go back and in our next game we will make sure to win,” coach Daniel Nii Adjei said.

Friday night’s defeat means Heart of Lions could drop out of the top four at the end of the matchday.