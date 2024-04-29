The boys only gave up after the third goal - Dreams FC coach Karim Zito after Zamalek defeat

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito says his players only gave up after conceding the third goal against Zamalek.

Dreams suffered a 3-0 defeat in the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup semi-final tie, missing out on a final berth.

Speaking after the game, Zito said: "We never had this type of situation before. We didn't panic even after their first goal. You could see we pushed and created a lot of chances," Zito said.

"It's a lack of experience. The boys only gave up after the third goal. I can do everything but if the players are not mentally stable there is nothing you can do. Antwi was doubtful but we forced him to play."

The defeat ended Dreams' remarkable run in the competition. In their debut, they secured a place in the group stage, topped the group and then reached the semi-final. Until Sunday's heavy defeat, they hadn't lost at home, and Karim Zito expressed pride in his players.

He said: "We couldn’t make it to the final. But I'm proud of the boys and myself. We go home and come back again next year. No one gave us the chance to get here. So we can be proud of the journey."

Dreams will now focus on the domestic campaign; they are in contention to reach another FA Cup final as they remain the holders, while with four games in hand, they can improve their position in the Ghana Premier League as they are closer to the relegation zone.