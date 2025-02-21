The break has been very good for us - Medeama SC coach Ibrahim Tanko

Medeama Sporting Club head coach Ibrahim Tanko believes the recent break in the Ghana Premier League has been beneficial for his team.

The Tarkwa-based club will host lower-division side PAC Academy FC on Sunday in the Round of 16 of the MTN FA Cup.

"The break has been very good for us. I have had two weeks to know the team more and I will say that the team is doing well and we are ready for the FA Cup coming on Sunday," Tanko told Medi TV.

With the extra time to prepare, Coach Tanko is confident that his team will be ready to face PAC Academy FC. Notably, Tanko has a personal connection to PAC Academy, having founded the team.

"I started PAC Academy because the owner is my brother, so I know the team inside out. We are playing against them on Sunday. Definitely, I want to go to the next round, so we are going to prepare very well to face them," he added.

The match is scheduled for Sunday, February 23, at TnA Stadium, and Medeama SC will be seeking to advance to the quarter-finals of the MTN FA Cup.