"The core of the team will be maintained"- Ghana assistant coach Mas Ud Didi Dramani

Assistant coach of the Black Stars, Mas Ud Didi Dramani, has revealed that there will not be many changes in the team ahead of the AFCON qualifier against Angola next month.

Didi Dramani maintained his position as assistant coach of the national team following the appointment of Chris Hughton as head coach.

The new technical team will face Angola in their first game since the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“The [World Cup] squad is still alive. You have to look at how the leagues are going now as well as those [players] who are on the pitch,” he told Joy Sports.

“Talking about those to maintain, if the person is injured he is out [for the qualifiers]. The core of the team is still the base.”

The Black Stars lead Group E of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and will engage the Palancas Negras in a two-legged game in March.

Ghana will hosts Angola in Cape Coast before travelling to Luanda for the second leg.