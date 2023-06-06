The cries won't amount to anything, let's focus on the last game - Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak's Public Relations Officer Kwame Opare Addo has urged the fans of the club to calm down and focus on their last match despite their poor run of form.

The Phobians are currently 11th with 45 points on the Ghana Premier League table and have seen their hopes of making the top four end after losing on Sunday to Real Tamale United in front of their fans at the Accra Sports Stadium.

While Opare Addo acknowledges the disappointments, he has pleaded with the fans to focus on the last game as the club aim to retain their Ghana Premier League status.

"When the team wins, everybody wants to take credit for that but if turns out negatively, people begin to blame individuals.

"I think we would have to advise ourselves not to fully focus on the past but rather think more about the future assignments. We have lost four matches in a row and this is very painful and I know no true Hearts of Oak supporter will take it easy.

"But if we will focus on the four defeats and allow it to weigh us down we would not be able to focus on our last game. And at the end of it all, your cry and my cry will amount to nothing.

The Phobians will lock horns with Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park in their last game of the season.