The crowd know how well he's doing - Moyes on Mohammed Kudus' impact at West Ham

West Ham United manager David Moyes has heaped praise on Ghanaian sensation Mohammed Kudus, highlighting his impressive performance for the club ahead of their upcoming match against Nottingham Forest.

Kudus, 23, has been making waves with two goals in eight league appearances and a total of five goals in 14 games since joining from Ajax Amsterdam.

Moyes commended Kudus for the impact he's already had on the team but expressed his desire for the player to be even more creative when on the field.

He added that the player's performance have been much appreciated by the crowd.

"Bits of his play have been very, very good. I’m looking for him to be more creative. Mo has made a big impact and he’s settling into the Premier League. He’s got a few goals, and I think the crowd knows how well he’s doing," Moyes stated during a pre-game press conference.

Fans will be eager to see if Kudus can continue to make a significant contribution to the team's success in the upcoming clash with Nottingham Forest.