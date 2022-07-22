The current Black Stars are more stable than the squad from 2014 – Paintsil

Former Black Stars defender John Paintsil believes the Black Stars are more stable than the 2014 squad heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana will return to the world stage, eight years after their group stage exit in Brazil. The highlight of their elimination was a protest over unpaid bonuses, which resulted in the dismissal of two players (Sulley Muntari and Kevin-Prince Boateng) from camp.

According to Paintsil, the current group has been guided with the proper measures, and thus the financial aspect appears stable, unlike the 2014 squad.

"I believe the situation now is stable because you can see from when we played Nigeria here and the away game. The system has been put in place and I believe that mistakes have been rectified. The FA and the board of directors have done well. The Ministry of Sports has also stepped in," Painstil told Sports Obaman TV.

He further advised that the players and management should hold a meeting to explain each other's role at camp to avoid the 2014 incident from recurring.

"So I believe that the players and the management have to sit down and agree on one thing, (which is) why they are going for the tournament and why they have to be there. They need to know all that and I strongly believe we are not going to face the 2014 saga again."

Black Stars will play Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stage in Qatar later this year.