The current performance of Hearts of Oak is worrying - Ex-board member

Barimah Atuahene, a former board member of Hearts of Oak, has expressed his concern over the club's recent performance, labeling them as an "ordinary side".

The Phobian Club, one of Ghana's biggest clubs, has struggled in recent years, going trophyless for the past four years.

The club's woes continued over the weekend as they suffered a shocking elimination from the MTN FA Cup, losing 4-3 on penalty shootouts to lower-tier side Golden Kick.

Atuahene lamented, "The performance of Hearts of Oak is worrying. This is a club that used to win trophies, but they cannot even play in the final of the FA Cup."

He further emphasized, "Hearts of Oak is now an ordinary club. They are so poor, and it is disappointing watching."

With their FA Cup dreams shattered, Hearts of Oak will now focus on the Ghana Premier League, which resumes on March 7. They currently sit 4th with 33 points after 19 games.