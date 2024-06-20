"The day you will die they will write a nice obituary"- Bashiru Hayford feels 'unappreciated' as a Ghanaian coach

Hearts of Lions coach, Bashiru Hayford believes he is not appreciated in Ghana despite his coaching exploits.

The two-time Ghana Premier League champions and former Somalia coach led Hearts of Lions to a miraculous escape in the just-ended season after surviving the drop on the final day.

The veteran gaffer has wealth of experience in coach but insists the country is not tapping into his knowledge of the game.

"Other countries are making use of their experienced coaches, tapping their knowledge, experience,” he told Joy Sports.

“What I see here [Ghana] is they will allow you to struggle and get a job from somewhere and still watching whether you can do it or not. They don't recognize your achievements, performance and experience.

"The only thing is to wait, the day you will die, they will write a very big and nice obituary.”

Hayford led Kotoko to Premier League success in 2008 before replicating the same feat with Ashantigold in 2015.

He has since coached Legon Cities and Heart of Lions in the League while also serving as Black Queens coach in 2018.