The direct involvement of the President is big motivation for Black Stars to win AFCON- Alhaji MND Jawula

Former GFA chairman Alhaji MND Jawula believes President Nana Akufo-Addo's direct involvement with the Black Stars will be big motivation for the team to end Ghana's AFCON trophy drought.

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo has been a regular figure with the Black Stars in recent years and watched the team play their first game against Benin in Egypt. A game that ended in a 2-2 draw.

He was played a crucial role in Asmaoah Gyan's return to the team for AFCON 2019 and was also present when the team faced Ethiopia in the qualifiers in Addis-Ababa.

"The direct involvement of the President (Nana Addo) will prove very critical to the team's quest to win the trophy," MND Jawula told Atinka FM

''It will send a very clear message to the players that look, the most important person in the land is monitoring you so go to the pitch and sacrifice.

"That alone is great motivation. It happened under Kwame Nkrumah, Kenneth Kaunda and other African presidents who showed such interest were able to win. I think it will happen for the Stars this time."

Ghana last won the competition in 1982 and are poised for a fifth title in Egypt.

The team will next play Cameroon on Saturday in the second group F game.