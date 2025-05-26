The draw fits the game - Kotoko coach Karim Zito satisfied with stalemate against Bibiani Hold Stars

Kotoko boss Abdul Karim Zito is satisfied with the team’s draw against fellow title contenders Bibiani Gold Stars.

The Porcupines settled for a 0-0 draw at the Duns Park on Sunday further making their title charge difficult.

However, Zito expressed his satisfaction with the performance of both teams

“I’m very happy with the way we played. We sold a good game to the supporters and they are all happy. The draw fits the game. Even though we hit the bar and so forth, I wanted to win and they had(also) wanted to win but at the end of the day we drew.”

Kotoko will turn their attention to former champions Medeama SC as they lock horns on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium in their penultimate league game.