"The dream continues"- Albert Adomah delighted to extend his stay at QPR

Ghana winger Albert Adomah is excited to extend his stay in the English Championship with Queens Park Rangers.

The 34-year-old inked a two-year contract extension with the R's after an outstanding campaign last season, where he scored two goals in 33 matches.

“I’m back baby!," Adomah told the club's website. “The dream continues and hopefully it will be a successful season. I can’t wait to carry on this amazing journey.

“I spoke to the gaffer and he told me he wanted me at the club so straight away it was a no brainer.

“I can’t wait to work with him and I am also grateful to the club for allowing me to continue my dream of playing in the blue and white hoops.”

Adomah has a very close relationship with the QPR faithful and he is looking forward to seeing that continue over the next two years.

“I can’t wait to play in front of our amazing supporters again,” he said. “I know the stadium has returned to Loftus Road now and that’s how I aways remember it so it is going to be very special.”