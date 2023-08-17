"The elections will be fair"- GFA General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo

General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, Prosper Harrison Addo has promised that the upcoming GFA election will be free and fair.

The FA scribe has absolute confidence in the process, claiming FIFA is in agreement with the laid down roadmap for the mammoth event.

Members of the federation will elect a new FA president next month, with incumbent Kurt Okraku seeking re-election against for GFA Veep, George Afriyie.

“This roadmap that you see out there, FIFA is okay with it. So, we are very compliant and will follow the timetable to ensure that everything is fair,” Prosper Harrison Addo said to Citi Sports.

“I don’t think anything will be done to hinder any of the processes," he added.

The Regional FA chairmen roles as well as the Executive Committee positions will also be contested for, as the FA looks for new leadership.

Kurt Okraku has been president since 2019, after beating George Afriyie, Fred Pappoe, Nana Yaw Amponsah and Amanda Clinton to the office.