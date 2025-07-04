The energy and work ethic of Isaac Pappoe is infectious – Dundee United manager

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin has hailed the arrival of Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Pappoe, describing the 21-year-old loanee from FerencvÃ¡ros as a player whose 'energy and work ethic is infectious.'

The Scottish Premiership side confirmed on Friday that Pappoe has joined on a season-long loan from Hungarian champions FerencvÃ¡ros, with the move designed to give the former Ghana U20 international more first-team exposure.

Pappoe, who made just five appearances in Hungary last season, has impressed United's coaching staff with his dynamism and game intelligence, traits that Goodwin believes will make him a valuable asset.

“His energy and work ethic is infectious and he has terrific ball-carrying and progressing abilities,” Goodwin said.

“Out of possession, he reads the game intelligently â€“ a quality which allows him to intercept passes in dangerous areas and transition defence into attack quickly.”

The midfielder began his football journey with Golden Kicks in Ghana’s capital Accra, a stint that saw him earn a call-up to the national U20 team.

At 18, he joined Israeli side Ashdod, before switching to Swiss outfit Aarau in 2023.

His standout performances in Switzerland â€“ including an 87% pass completion rate and over five interceptions per game â€“ secured a move to FerencvÃ¡ros on a four-year contract.

Now in Scotland, Pappoe is expected to follow the success path of previous loanees at Tannadice.