'The entire team didn't do well' - Abdulai Gazale admits after after Berekum Chelsea defeat

Interim coach of Asante Kotoko Abdulai Gazale has confessed that his side played poorly in their 3-0 defeat to Berekum Chelsea on Friday, April 14 2023.

A brace from Chelsea striker Kalo Ouattara and a third by Patrick Ansu ensured that The Porcupines were handed their 7th Premier League defeat this season.

The Bibires took the lead after recess through Kalo who was at the end of a Collins Ameyaw cross to head the ball into net on 50 minutes. His second was in similar fashion, another header in the 63rd minute. Patrick Ansu sealed the victory for Chelsea by scoring their third in the 85th minute.

Gazale concedes that his side performed far below expectation. He told StarTimes: " It's a disappointing results from our side. We were here to pick three points unfortunately it rather go against us. We didn't do well. The entire team, we didn't do well because the way we wanted to play we couldn't play that way."

Kotoko remain 4th on the league standings with 39 points and they host leaders Aduana for their next match.

By Suleman Asante

