The environment was not conducive – CK Akonnor on Black Stars job

Published on: 07 November 2022
Charles Akonnor

Former Ghana international Charles Akonnor insists he does not regret coaching the Black Stars despite describing the environment as toxic.

According to Akonnor, coaching the Ghana senior national team fulfilled a long-held ambition of his.

“No, I can’t say that. Working as Black Stars coach? It’s the biggest [for any coach],” he told JoySports.

“It is the environment which was not conducive. I wish it had been better so that I could use my knowledge to help the nation, but I didn’t get it.

“It didn’t work out doesn’t mean I regret coaching the team,” he said.

The former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko gaffer was appointed in January 2020, replacing Kwesi Appiah, and was sacked after a year and nine months in charge.

Under the leadership of Akonnor, the Black Stars won four, lost four, and drew two in 10 games.

