The Euros have not changed me - Nico Williams

Spanish-born Ghanaian winger Nico Williams refuses to let fame and success derail his grounded nature.

Despite Nico Williams's growing accolades, including representing Spain in the Euros, Nico Williams insists he’s unchanged by the spotlight.

"I'm still the same person I was until recently," he told FIFA. "The Euros haven't changed anything for me. I'm always friendly, no matter what we've won. I'm ambitious and eager to win more."

On the domestic front, Nico Williams was instrumental in Athletic Bilbao’s Spanish Cup victory last season, delivering crucial performances that secured the prestigious trophy for his club.

As for his football inspirations, the talented winger draws from the greats. "I've always liked watching others to try to learn. I really liked Cristiano (Ronaldo), Messi, Neymar... Those players who dribble and make a difference are the ones I like," he shared.

Nico Williams has made eleven appearances, scored one goal, and assisted one in La Liga this season.