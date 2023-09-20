The experience was massive - Medeama defender Fatawu Hamidu on Black Stars call-up

Medeama defender Fatawu Abdul Hamidu has conveyed his elation following his debut appearance for the senior national team, the Black Stars.

Hamidu's first match for the four-time African champions proved impressive, especially considering his late call-up to replace the injured Baba Rahman.

Despite having only a few days of training with the national team, he gained the trust of Chris Hughton, earning a starting spot in the game against Liberia during an international friendly at the Accra Sports Stadium on September 12, 2023.

During the match, Hamidu collaborated effectively with teammates like Jonathan Sowah, resulting in an assist for Jordan Ayew to score the Black Stars' third goal, ultimately securing a 3-1 victory.

In an interview, the left-back expressed his joy at making his debut for the Black Stars, while also acknowledging the pressure that comes with representing the national team.

“Being in the national camp is something that we all wanted to experience. For me, I might say there is a lot of pressure over there but I thank God, I was able to settle in well with the prayers of my supporters, Dad and mum”

“The experience I got over there was massive. It is good for me to experience these kinds of pressure over there” he said.

“The feeling was good. Being in the starting lineup was something huge for me. I was happy being on the pitch with my teammates. It was a good feeling because I experienced something. At the beginning of the game, there was pressure but as the game progressed, everything became perfect. Truth be told, I was so happy playing my first game for the Black Stars.”