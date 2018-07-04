"The FA will not be dissolved"- Tema Youth boss Wilfred Osei Palmer

Bank-roller of Division one side Tema Youth, Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer has hinted that the Ghana Football Association will not dissolved following the crisis that has hit the game in the country.

The Government of Ghana stated after the premiere of the Anas Armeyaw Anas expose that it has taken steps to dissolve the Association, halting all football activities in the country including the Zylofon Cash Premier League.

However, after several meetings between the Sports Ministry and FIFA together with some members of the Football Association, it has been suggested that a normalization committee be set up to allow football activities to return.

"The FA will not be dissolved," he told Happy FM. "The FA will function as it is. Those running football will run football. Hearts will be Hearts, Kotoko will be Kotoko but we will not have an executive committee, we will have a normalization committee. Technically, what will happen is that, the executive committee will be replaced by the normalization committee," he added.

World Football governing body, FIFA sent a delegation to Ghana a fortnight ago to begin the process off mediation between government and the Football Association in order to design a road-map for the return of football.

However, officials of FIFA could not meet any FA member because of an interlocutory injunction on the Association by the Attorney General. Following the end of the injunction FIFA invited the Ministry and two members of the FA, Mr. Alex Asante and Oti Akenteng to a meeting in Zurich for the way forward.

Mr. Osei Palmer added, the normalization committee will perform the role of the EXCO.

" It is a committee that will replace the executive committee so further questions will be addressed as we move on," he concluded.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin