The family is not shielding him but is instead assisting in the search – Brother of suspect Brimah

The family of Brimah, the prime suspect in the tragic killing of Nana Pooley, has declared their commitment to helping the police locate him.

Brimah’s brother, speaking to Ark FM in Sunyani, emphasized that the family is not shielding him but is instead assisting in the search.

He further explained that the family believes justice must be served.

"The family is saying if he has done it he has to face the consequences so the family is not supporting him to run away wherever he is no," he said.

"We are all searching we are helping we are looking here and there to locate him so that the reason and what he was thinking for him to that this thing he will come and say it.

"If he did it then the reason and what he was thinking for him to do this he will come and tell the whole world. We are hearing things in Nsoatre many thought i was the one Ghana Police arrested,"

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko has announced that they will resume Ghana Premier League action after the burial and final funeral rites of the late Nana Pooley. The club mourns his loss and remains in solidarity with his family during this difficult time.