"The fans live for these games"- Osman Bukari eyes Partizan scalp ahead of Belgrade derby

Red Star Belgrade forward Osman Bukari is poised ahead of the 'eternal' derby against rivals Partizan Belgrade on Wednesday.

Despite winning the title after the victory over Backa Topola, a game the Ghanaian scored a hat-trick, Bukari wants to maintain the winning run and superiority against their rivals.

"It seems to me that after that game the fans accepted and loved me even better, which is just another indicator of how important the eternal derby is to them," he told Zunal.rs.

"I felt incredible happiness when I saw and heard the reaction of the fans after the goal, the adrenalin kicked in, it's certainly one of the best feelings in life. And it was one of the most beautiful goals in my career so far," he added.

Bukari scored in his first derby before providing an assist in the second clash.

"We talk before every game that there must be no relaxation, and I know very well that prestige is also important in the eternal derby. When I arrived at Crvena zvezda, I was aware that this is a club that always goes for victory, regardless of whether it is playing against Partizan or some team that is not attractive. People live for those games, I'm sure we won't let any relaxation happen to us," he continued.