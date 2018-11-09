The FIFA normalisation committee has no business organizing tournaments- Sports Lawyer Selasi Adika

Sports Lawyer Selasi Adika insists the Normalisation Committee have no business in organizing a competitions at this time.

According to the renowned Lawyer, the NC must stick to their core mandate of running the day to day administrative affairs of the FA, revising the statutes as well as drawing a road-map to the next FA elections.

"The Anas documentary revealed two things, first, that the domestic game is rotten and the executives of the GFA were complicit in non-compliance with regulations, or had been rendered redundant by a domineering President," he told Happy FM.

"So when you are charged with running the day to day affairs of the GFA, revising the GFA statutes per FIFA statutes and conducting elections, what do you do?," he quizzed.

"You stabilize the GFA administratively so the GFA can continue providing non-footballing services for its stakeholders, and honor international engagements.

"After which you make a judgment call on whether or not to continue the season.

"In this case, truncating the season, is a no brainer because there is a palpable refereeing problem.

"As a result, your next move should be sanitizing the referee space and bringing their operations in line with the dictates of the FIFA statutes. [we are currently non-compliant]

"Notably, the RAG cannot apply the FIFA or GFA code of ethics (which is what governs referee conduct).

"Next, you begin to check the clubs for compliance with association and FIFA regulations to preempt and reduce the risk of matchfixing, match manipulation and matches of conveniece...[in this regard, the FIFA, and as result the GFA regulations and code of ethics, have changed in ways that are directly related to the discoveries uncovered in the Exposé].

"You use this to transition into regulatory reforms per the mandate from FIFA.

"Then once that is done, you organize congress to approve the regulatory changes and hold elections based on the new FIFA standards.

"You don’t go looking for money to organize a competition!," he concluded.