"The finishing was class" - West Ham manager David Moyes praises Mohammed Kudus

West Ham United manager, David Moyes has heaped praises on Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus following his performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Black Stars midfielder netted twice as the Hammers strolled to a 3-0 victory at the London Olympic Stadium on Sunday.

Kudus, who also scored in midweek against Freiburg in the Europa League, netted twice in the space of ten minutes.

"We’ve not often been able to do it after Thursday night games, which is something we’ve talked about a bit, and I thought we were more aggressive with everything we did in the first part of the game. It led to a couple of really good goals," said Moyes after the game.

"There were not easy chances, they were really difficult finishes and they were brilliantly done by Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen. Lucas Paquetá got three assists today as well. The players we put in to give us the attacking threat really performed today," he added.

The Ghana international has now scored nine goals for the English club since joining the team in the summer transfer window.