The four cogent underlying points of Sometymer Otuo Boadaa Acheampong's vision for GFA Executive Council

As the Ghana Football Association's election day to elect new members to steer the affairs of the Association approaches, many have brought out what seems to be the viable solution to many challenges confronting Ghana Football.

Ghana Football will soon be resuscitated back to its rocklike toes to appreciate new breath after the Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger Eye PI Team investigative work on corruption in our football which subsequently collapsed the thirteen-year reign of the then President ,Kwasi Nyantakyi.

One candidate who aims to be a part of the new Executive Council to bring out coherent and practical ideas for the betterment of the Ghana Football Association is a distinguished media practitioner and football administrator, Otuo Boadaa Barima Acheampong, known in the media landscape as Sometymer.

Otuo Boadaa Barimah Acheampong has been a football administrator close to a decade with Division one side, Asokwa Deportivo.

Going into the polls on October 24,2019, the distinguished Sports Broadcaster has brought out four systematic points to utterly change the phase of the Association to endear cooperate Ghana for mouthwatering sponsorship.

The delegates for this particular elections as a matter of fact need to elect members who are morally astute,assertive to question the fundamentals and have the wherewithal to incorporate ideas to turn the misfortunes surrounding football into fortunes following how Nyantakyi's administration unimaginably ended in a poor fashion.

Here are the Four Pillars from Otuo Boadaa Barima Acheampong to wholly transmogrify the Football Association to reach apex of the game dubbed;

The passion of the nation.

■Reputation Management.

■Professional Media Management

■Commercialization

■Grassroots Football Development

According to the product of the Coventry University, UK, these are the key parameters, bedrocks, and ultimate way of reigniting football back in the country.

The Supply Chain Management lecturer believes that moving forward from where football surprisingly landed, there should be capable people to manage the weight behind football in the country to commercialize it to strengthen the financial muscles of the local teams to compete incredibly well in the CAF inter-club competitions.

Another important aspect of his pillars for revolution is Professional Media Management -He is off the opinion that if the media are managed well to be partners for football promotion, they will project the good image of the game to be attractive to attract football enthusiasts again.

His last pillar to revive football has to do with the fundamentals of football -Developing Grassroot Football systematically.

This needs comprehensive, tactful, and frantic approach to make sure we are moving forward to the glory days of the game of football in the country.

There is a need for this brainy and results oriented person to be a part of the Executive Council to strategically strategize prismatic ways of making football attractive again.

The crunchy election is scheduled on October 24, 2019.

By: Sasu Danquah High Priest