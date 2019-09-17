The game against Lyon was a reference point for me- Bordeaux defender Enock Kwateng

French born Ghanaian defender Enock Kwateng has revealed that Bordeaux's game against Olympique Lyonnais in the French Ligue I has been a reference point for him this season.

According to the 22-year old, Bordeaux showed their class in that game and should have won the game but unfortunately picked only a point in that game.

The ex-Nantes defender also disclosed on a personal level, it was one of his best games in the Navy Blue and White shirt.

"I think the match against Lyon is a benchmark match because we showed some nice things, we showed what the coach asked us, so it's important to start from the same base with the win at the end," he said.

"Lyon, in the game, we had the possession of the ball and we were tough in the duels.It was during the match at least I hope you saw him.

"In any case concerning me, I am I felt good on the field so for me it's a reference game, we wanted to come back with the victory, but on a tactical level, we were good, with the little work we had just before we had managed to adapt very well to the coach's game plan and he explained things to us very well. "

Bordeaux are on a run of four games without defeat and were winner over the weekend against FC Metz.