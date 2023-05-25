The GFA could have achieved better if things were done differently - Dr Randy Abbey

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member Dr Randy Abbey has admitted that the current administration despite doing well could have achieved more in the first term.

Kurt Okraku the president of the association will see his first term end in October as the football fraternity of Ghana anticipate another election to either select a new leader or give him the mandate for another term.

Assessing the performance of the administration in which he is actively involved, Abbey said the FA had done "extremely well" but could have done better.

"We had not played football in almost three years so if you look at where we've come from, Kurt and the FA have done extremely well but I think we could have done better.

"I think there are things we could have done better and done differently. So I think the FA is on course and in a good direction," he told Asempa FM.

He however ruled himself out of contesting Kurt Okraku for the GFA presidency.

“I’m not interested in contesting for the GFA presidential seat; it is out of the equation.”

Meanwhile, as president of Heart of Lions, Randy Abbey has achieved promotion from the Division One League with his club and will be playing in the Ghanaian top flight next season.