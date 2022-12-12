The Ghanaian players that have had the biggest decrease in value since July 2022

The World Cup often acts as a shopping window for new talent and the value of a footballer can drastically change as a result of their performance during the competition.

Online Money Advisor analysed the current market value for each player in the national teams and compared it to their market value at the beginning of the season to see which players have seen the biggest increase in value this season as well as which players have the highest value, going into the World Cup.

Key Results:

Arsenal FC player Thomas Partey is the Ghanaian player with the highest current market value. He is currently valued at 575 million GHS.

Asante Kotoko's Ibrahim Danlad is the player with the lowest current market value. He is currently valued at 2.3 million GHS.

Salis Abdul Samed, who plays for French side RC Lens, has seen his market value increase by 105 million Ghanaian cedis since July 2022 and is the Ghanaian player that has had the biggest increase in market value since then.

Brighton right-back Tariq Lamptey has had the biggest market value drop since July 2022. His current market value is now 225 million GHS after a decrease of 45 million GHS.

On the other end of the spectrum, we analysed the market valuations since the beginning of the season of each player who is part of the Ghanaian team to discover whose transfer value has decreased the most since July 2022.

Coming in second place is Alexander Djiku, who has seen his value decrease by 30 million GHS since July 2022.

Lastly, Felix Afena-Gyan and Gideon Mensah take third place with a value decrease of 7.5 million GHS each.

Top 5 value decreases of team Ghana players since July 2022

Rank

Player

Club

Market Value (on 1/07/2022)

Current Market Value

Market value decrease (since 1/07/2022)

% Decrease

1 Tariq Lamptey

Brighton & Hove Albion

270m GHS

225m GHS

-45m GHS

-16.7 %

2 Alexander Djiku

RC Strasbourg Alsace

150m GHS

120m GHS

-30m GHS

-20.0 %

3 Felix Afena-Gyan

US Cremonese

87.m GHS

80m GHS

-7.5m GHS

-8.3 %

4 Gideon Mensah

AJ Auxerre

37.5m GHS

30m GHS

-7.5m GHS

-20.0 %

5 Abdul-Rahman Baba

Reading FC

33m GHS

27m GHS

-6m GHS

-18.2 %

Methodology:

As part of their transfer market research into the value of football teams, researchers at Online Money Advisor analysed the market valuations of every player in the national teams competing at the World Cup.

We compared the difference in market value of each player at the beginning of July 2022 season to their current valuation to see which players have increased and decreased the most in value during that time.

Online Money Advisor also compared the players with the general highest and lowest value going into the World Cup.

Market valuations were sourced and analysed via transfermarkt.co.uk.

Market values have been converted from euros to pounds according to the exchange rate of 1 EUR = 14.99 GHS (exchange rate on the 17/11/22).