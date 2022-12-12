The Ghanaian players that have had the biggest increase in value since July 2022

Homegrown Investments, an online money advisor have analysed the market valuations since the beginning of the season of each Ghana player to discover whose transfer value has increased the most since July 2022.
Salis Abdul Samed, who plays for the RC Lens has seen his market value increase by 105 million Ghana Cedis since July 2022 and is the Ghanaian player that has had the biggest increase in market value since then.
His current market value is now 150 million Ghana Cedis following his impressive performances in the French top division which earned him a place in Ghana's squad for the World Cup.
In second place are the Ajax star player Mohammed Kudus and the Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey who have both seen their market value increase by 75 million Ghana Cedis.
Kudus was the one to watch in the Ghana team ahead of the World Cup after a blistering start to the 2022-23 season for Ajax in the Eredivisie and in the UEFA Champions League.
Top 5 value increases of team Ghana players since July 2022
Rank
Player
Club
Market Value (on 1/07/2022)
Current Market Value
Market value increase (since 1/07/2022)
% Increase
1. Salis Abdul Samed
RC Lens
45m GHS
150m GHS
105m GHS
233.3 %
2. Mohammed Kudus
AFC Ajax
155m GHS
230m GHS
75m GHS
50.0 %
2. Daniel Amartey
Leicester City
155m GHS
230m GHS
75m GHS
50.0 %
4. Alidu Seidu
Clermont Foot
30m GHS
70m GHS
40m GHS
125.0 %
5. Osman Bukari
Red Star Belgrade
45m GHS
75m GHS
30m GHS
66.7