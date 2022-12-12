The Ghanaian players that have had the biggest increase in value since July 2022

Homegrown Investments, an online money advisor have analysed the market valuations since the beginning of the season of each Ghana player to discover whose transfer value has increased the most since July 2022.

Salis Abdul Samed, who plays for the RC Lens has seen his market value increase by 105 million Ghana Cedis since July 2022 and is the Ghanaian player that has had the biggest increase in market value since then.

His current market value is now 150 million Ghana Cedis following his impressive performances in the French top division which earned him a place in Ghana's squad for the World Cup.

In second place are the Ajax star player Mohammed Kudus and the Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey who have both seen their market value increase by 75 million Ghana Cedis.

Kudus was the one to watch in the Ghana team ahead of the World Cup after a blistering start to the 2022-23 season for Ajax in the Eredivisie and in the UEFA Champions League.

Top 5 value increases of team Ghana players since July 2022

Rank

Player

Club

Market Value (on 1/07/2022)

Current Market Value

Market value increase (since 1/07/2022)

% Increase

1. Salis Abdul Samed

RC Lens

45m GHS

150m GHS

105m GHS

233.3 %

2. Mohammed Kudus

AFC Ajax

155m GHS

230m GHS

75m GHS

50.0 %

2. Daniel Amartey

Leicester City

155m GHS

230m GHS

75m GHS

50.0 %

4. Alidu Seidu

Clermont Foot

30m GHS

70m GHS

40m GHS

125.0 %

5. Osman Bukari

Red Star Belgrade

45m GHS

75m GHS

30m GHS

66.7