The Ghanaian players with the lowest market value at the beginning of the World Cup

Ibrahim Danlad is the player with the lowest current market value. He is currently valued at 2.3 million GHS.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh ranks second with a current market value of 3.8 million GHS. Abdul Manaf Nurudeen ranks third with a current market value of 6 million GHS.

Top 5 team Ghana players with the lowest market value going into the World Cup

Rank: 1

Player: Ibrahim Danlad

Club: Asante Kotoko SC

Current Market Value: 2.3m GHS

Rank: 2

Player: Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Club: Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Current Market Value: 3.8m GHS

Rank: 3

Player: Abdul Manaf Nurudeen

Club: KAS Eupen

Current Market Value: 6m GHS

Rank: 4

Player: Denis Odoi

Club: Club Brugge KV

Current Market Value: 9m GHS

Rank: 5

Player: Abdul-Rahman Baba

Club: Reading FC

Current Market Value: 27m GHS

Credit: Homegrown Investments