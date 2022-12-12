GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
The Ghanaian players with the lowest market value at the beginning of the World Cup

Published on: 12 December 2022
Ibrahim Danlad is the player with the lowest current market value. He is currently valued at 2.3 million GHS.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh ranks second with a current market value of 3.8 million GHS. Abdul Manaf Nurudeen ranks third with a current market value of 6 million GHS.

Top 5 team Ghana players with the lowest market value going into the World Cup

Rank: 1

Player: Ibrahim Danlad

Club: Asante Kotoko SC

Current Market Value: 2.3m GHS

Rank: 2

Player: Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Club: Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Current Market Value: 3.8m GHS

Rank: 3

Player: Abdul Manaf Nurudeen

Club: KAS Eupen

Current Market Value: 6m GHS

Rank: 4

Player: Denis Odoi

Club: Club Brugge KV

Current Market Value: 9m GHS

Rank: 5

Player: Abdul-Rahman Baba

Club: Reading FC

Current Market Value: 27m GHS

Credit: Homegrown Investments

