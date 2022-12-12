The Ghanaian players with the lowest market value at the beginning of the World Cup

Ibrahim Danlad is the player with the lowest current market value. He is currently valued at 2.3 million GHS.
Daniel Afriyie Barnieh ranks second with a current market value of 3.8 million GHS. Abdul Manaf Nurudeen ranks third with a current market value of 6 million GHS.
Top 5 team Ghana players with the lowest market value going into the World Cup
Rank: 1
Player: Ibrahim Danlad
Club: Asante Kotoko SC
Current Market Value: 2.3m GHS
Rank: 2
Player: Daniel Afriyie Barnieh
Club: Accra Hearts of Oak SC
Current Market Value: 3.8m GHS
Rank: 3
Player: Abdul Manaf Nurudeen
Club: KAS Eupen
Current Market Value: 6m GHS
Rank: 4
Player: Denis Odoi
Club: Club Brugge KV
Current Market Value: 9m GHS
Rank: 5
Player: Abdul-Rahman Baba
Club: Reading FC
Current Market Value: 27m GHS
Credit: Homegrown Investments