"The greatest ever player won it"- Ghanaian forward Sadat Karim on World Cup final

Sweden-based Ghanaian forward Sadat Karim believes Lionel Messi is the greatest of all-time after winning the World Cup.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward led Argentina to glory after scoring twice in the final against France at Lusail Stadium on Sunday.

Despite Messi's brace, the game had to be settled through penalty shootouts after PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe netted a brace.

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was the hero of the day, saving a penalty as Argentina won 4-2 from the spot.

Sadat believes the victory cements Messi's legacy as the all-time greatest.

"In the greatest FIFA WORLD CUP EVER , the greatest football player ever won it. Perfect end to the most beautiful story! Congratulations Qatar. Congratulations Messi and Argentina," he wrote in Twitter.

Messi made his first appearance at the World Cup in Germany, but had to wait till his fifth tournament to win the biggest prize in football.

He was crowned player of the tournament in Qatar after scoring seven goals, which was only bettered by Mbappe, who scored eight.