"The intention is to build a formidable team"- Kwesi Appiah on Prosper Ogum's role at Kotoko

Head of the Interim Management Committee of Asante Kotoko, Kwesi Appiah has revealed that head coach, Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum has been tasked to build a strong team capable of competing for laurels.

According to the former Ghana coach, Ogum will not be under pressure to win silverwares in the upcoming season.

The University of Cape Coast lecturer returned to the club after a year away following his appointment as head coach by the IMC.

"The intention is for the IMC to build a formidable team. We should not put pressure on the coach to win trophies. Looking at those going and coming it will take time to get the best of the team. The intention is for the team to be very competitive in second year," said Kwesi Appiah at a press briefing in Kumasi.

The Porcupine Warriors will begin pre-season next week as preparations start ahead of the 2023/24 season.