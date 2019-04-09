'The Inter experience has changed me'- Kwadwo Asamoah

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has revealed that moving to Inter Milan changed him, and he is happy to be at the club.

The 30-year old joined the Nerazurri's in the summer from Juventus, where he spent six seasons winning six scudetto titles.

However, the ex-Udinese star revealed the experience at Inter was different.

Speaking to Inter TV, Asamoah also spoke of his first goal as a professional footballer, recounting his strike for the Black Satellites against Senegal.

"I will never forget the emotions of my first goal as a professional: it was a match of the Under-20 national team and we played against Senegal. We were away from home and, since that team was full of great players, I was still entering among the holders," he said.

"That day I played from the first minute, the coach gave me confidence and I scored from a counter attack, collecting a cross from the right.

"Just a nice shot. Among my favorite players here has undoubtedly been Adriano. Inter is a great team, a great company. On a personal level, it changed me and I'm really very happy."