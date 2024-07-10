"The Japan game will be a good exercise for us"- Black Queens midfielder Grace Asantewaa

Black Queens midfielder Grace Asantewaa is poised for the upcoming international friendly against Japan in Tokyo.

The female national team left Ghana for Tokyo on Sunday as preparations continue for the game against Japan and next year's Africa Women's Cup of Nations.

Asantewaa, one of the 22 players who travelled with the team, believes the game on July 13, will test the strength of the team, having been inactive since the Olympic Games qualifier against Japan.

“This game will help in our rebuilding process and will take us to a higher level. Japan is ranked 7th in the World and also qualified for the Olympics, so this should tell you they are a great team," she told the Ghana FA website.

"I believe the game will be a good exercise for me as an individual and for us, collectively, as a team.

"We are thankful to the GFA, the journey to Japan has been a smooth one and our first training session over here was very successful. We are happy with the culture here and ready for match day," added the midfielder.

The Black Queens will return to the WAFCON after beating Namibia to qualify for the tournament for the first time in six years.