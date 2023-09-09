"The journey has just begun"- Ernest Nuamah reacts after netting debut Ghana goal

Olympique Lyonnais forward, Ernest Nuamah has shared his excitement after netting his first goal for Ghana in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Central African Republic.

The 19-year-old climbed off the bench to score the winner with three minutes remaining as the Black Stars booked their place at the Nations Cup in Ivory Coast next year.

Nuamah's maiden goal came in only his second appearance for the four-time African champions.

"Golden moments for the Black Stars! From OSEIKROM the heart of Ghana to the African Cup! Honored to wear these colors and score my debut goal. The journey has just begun!,' wrote the teen sensation on X.

The Central African Republic took an early lead through Louis Mafouta before Mohammed Kudus levelled from a stunning freekick.

Nuamah and fellow second-half substitute Antoine Semenyo combined to give Ghana victory.

The Black Stars have returned to Accra and will engage Liberia in a friendly on Tuesday at the Accra Sports Stadium.