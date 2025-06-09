"The joy of the town makes me so happy" – Frimpong Manso after historic GoldStars title win

Bibiani GoldStars FC etched their name into Ghana’s football history books after clinching their first-ever Ghana Premier League title spectacularly on Sunday, June 8, 2025.

The Western North-based club thrashed relegated Accra Lions FC 4-0 at the packed Dun's Park, sealing the 2024-25 title with 63 points ahead of giants Asante Kotoko SC and Hearts of Oak.

GoldStars' emphatic win capped a fairytale campaign for head coach Frimpong Manso, who only joined the club earlier this season after leaving relegated Tano Bofoakwa.

Manso filled the void left by the late Michael Osei, a former Asante Kotoko midfielder, and immediately transformed the team into a title-winning force.

Speaking in a post-match interview, an emotional Frimpong Manso said,

"You can see everybody is very happy. The whole town is happy and so I am overwhelmed. For me, the joy of the town makes me so happy."

His words summed up the atmosphere in Bibiani, where fans poured onto the streets in celebration of a season that exceeded all expectations.

With this triumph, GoldStars have booked their place in the 2025-26 CAF Champions League.

This is more than just a football title for Bibiani - it's a moment of pride, unity, and a symbol of what can be achieved with determination and belief.