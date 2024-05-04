'The King'- Lyon winger Ernest Nuamah celebrates Mohammed Kudus after emerging Europe's top dribbler

Ernest Nuamah has congratulated Black Stars teammate Mohammed Kudus after he emerged as the player with the most successful take-on in Europe.

The West Ham star reached 103 successful dribbles after the Hammers held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw at the Olympic Stadium last week. Kudus leads the chart and remains the first and only player in Europe's top five leagues to reach that mark.

While others including Leroy Sane are closing up, Kudus has been proficient in one-on-one situations.

His compatriot and Olympique Lyonnais winger Nuamah crowned him as the king of dribbles after a video of him taking on opponents was shared on social media.

"Ohene," he posted, which translates as king in the Ghanaian language, Twi.

Kudus has also made a huge impact at West Ham this season, scoring seven Premier League goals and providing five assists. He also has five goals in the Europa League and one in the EFL Cup.

Meanwhile, Nuamah netted his third goal in Ligue 1 for Lyon in their 4-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain a fortnight ago.