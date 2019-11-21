The Kwasi Appiah story - Ghana coach to launch book in December

Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah is expected to launch a book that detailed his life story in his career titled “Leaders Don’t Have to Yell” next month.

The 400-page book highlights the highs and lows of one of the most unassuming figures of the game in the West African nation.

The book is co-authored by Kyei Amoako.

“Very few people have had the opportunity to walk the path that my life has taken. As a result, I have seen things that only a few people have seen; I have had experiences that only a few people have had; and I have perspectives that only a few people have. Until now, the stories about the things I have seen, the experiences I have had and my perspectives on issues have been shared with only a relatively small group of people. So, as I thought about what purpose a book from me will serve, I became convinced that the time to commit my experiences and ideas into writing is now.” Appiah explains why he wrote the book.

Appiah continues with what he hopes readers will get from reading the book:

“While my stories and perspectives are mainly from the world of football, I hope that the lessons and the inspiration they provide will be useful to footballers, coaches, and administrators, as well as to the fans and those who have little or no interest in football.”

The book’s foreword is written by journalist and SWAG President Kwabena Yeboah.