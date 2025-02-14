‘The law must work’ – Otumfuo demands justice for late Kotoko supporter

The Life Patron of Asante Kotoko, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is demanding justice for Francis Frimpong, the club’s staunch supporter killed during the Premier League match against Nsoatreman FC.

Speaking on the tragic incident that happened in Nsoatre, Otumfuo stressed the need for the law to work.

He noted that whether the incident happened outside or inside the stadium, the perpetrators must be arrested and made to face the law.

“What happened is very sad. What is the essence of killing someone just because of a football match? It means it was deliberate to stab him [Nana Pooley]. We must do any investigation needed to ascertain what happened for the perpetrators to be apprehended. Whether the incident happened outside or inside the stadium, the person must arrested and questioned. The law must deal with the person,” Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams has assured that no one involved in the death of Nana Pooley will be spared.

Speaking to journalists after an engagement with the management of Asante Kotoko on Friday, the Minister emphasised that the law will be applied fully regardless of the status of the people involved.