The line-up of speakers for the 3rd edition of Africa Women's Sports Summit has been released

Legal Practitioner and CAF Match Commissioner, Naa Odofoley Nortey, CEO of Tanzania giants Simba SC Barbara Gonzalez and a leading SuperSport TV broadcaster Thato Moeng are confirmed speakers for the 2022 edition.

Juliet Bawuah, Founder of the Africa Women’s Sports Summit, will host speakers, sports industry leaders and participants from across the African continent at the Accra International Conference Centre on Wednesday, July 27.

This edition of the Pan-African event is themed: Be The Change.

It has become important to focus energies on ensuring that Africa’s sports institutions are built on leadership that inspires and gets results.

“Be the Change” is a call to all stakeholders to be progressive change agents in their respective fields to achieve the results we collectively desire.

Secure your seat NOW for in-person attendance via www.awssummit.org/register.

Speaker Facts

Barbara Gonzalez is Chief Executive Officer of Simba Sports Club – a first for any football team in Tanzania. She is a World Economic Forum Global Shaper, a Business Analyst and Consultant. She holds a Master's degree in Development Management from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Naa Odofoley Nortey is a CAF Match Commissioner and legal practitioner. She is a Partner at the Law firm Beyuo & Co. She sits on the board of a number of institutions including the National Sports Authority, National Service Scheme, Law Reform Commission and Apex Bank. She served on the FIFA/CAF Normalisation Committee for the Ghana Football Association.

Thato Moeng is a Radio and TV sports broadcaster, voice-over artist and journalist. She is one of SuperSport TV’s leading on-air personalities with an enviable reach across the continent. Moeng started her career at YFM and later moved to 5FM as the first black female sports reporter on the station.

ABOUT THE AFRICA WOMEN’S SPORTS SUMMIT

The Africa Women’s Sports Summit is a global platform for mentorship, training and championing greater female inclusion in the African sports space.