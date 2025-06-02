The lives of the fans and players are precious than the three points - Dr Kwame Kyei

Bankroller of Nations FC, Dr. Kwame Kyei, says he would prefer to lose the Ghana Premier League title than to lose a player or a fan.

The Matchday 33 game against Basake Holy Stars at the Ampain AAK II Arena was marred by an act of hooliganism after players of Nations FC stormed the pitch to protest contentious penalties awarded to the home side.

However, Dr Kyei and his son, Divine Kyei, who is the president of the club, were both assaulted.

This led to Nations FC boycotting the game.

"I was not pleased with what happened at Ayinase, and I have never seen anything like that before," Dr Kyei told Asempa FM.

"I don’t care if I will suffer a point deduction and even lose the Ghana Premier League title, because for me to win a league and someone will die, I will never accept that.

"Our fans were not allowed to come to the stadium. We have recently witnessed a fan losing his life. I’ll not let this happen to my players and any of the fans," he added.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is yet to react to the incident. Despite the game ending abruptly, Nations FC sit top of the league standings with 60 points with a game to end the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.