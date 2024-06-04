"The Mali game is important for us"- Mohammed Salisu confident of victory in Bamako

Ghana defender, Mohammed Salisu remains confident of the Black Stars' chances ahead of their crucial World Cup qualifiers against Mali in Bamako on Thursday, June 6.

The Black Stars will leave Ghana on Tuesday after five days of training in Accra for Group I's headliner.

Salisu, who had a strong finish to the season in France with AS Monaco, is expected to play a key role for the Black Stars in Bamako.

Having endured a tough debut Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, Salisu believes the Black Stars have what it takes to get a positive result against the Eagles of Mali.

"I think this game is very important for every Ghanaian. It is a World Cup qualifier and we know how important it is for Ghanaians. We have good young players and Ghanaians need to believe the young players and we can do it better," he told reporters at the Black Stars training in Legon.

"We know it's not going to be easy. Mali has a strong team, we have to train day by day and hopefully, we will win this game," he added.