The money from the NC was peanut compared to what I made from court- Naa Odofoley

Member of the Normalisation Committee, Madam Naa Odofoley Nortey has disclosed that she made more money working as a lawyer than what she received at the Football Association.

The astute lawyer has been working for the past 11 months with the Normalisation committee, where she reportedly received a monthly salary of $5000.

Despite the colossal amount she received as salary, the hard working NC member revealed she was working for the good of the nation and not the money.

"The money from the Normalization Committe was a peanut compare to what I am earning from the court, but my aim was to help my nation," she told Sikka FM.

With the NC's work almost over following the election of a new leader, Naa Odofoley has called on Ghanaians to be patient with the new administration.

"Give them about three months honeymoon period and stop lambasting them, it's too early," she said.

Last week delegates elected Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku as the new President of the Ghana Football Association for the next four years.

By Lukman Abdul Mumin