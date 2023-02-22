"The most gifted Ghanaian player since Abedi Pele was Atsu"- Karl Tufuoh

Veteran journalist, Karl Tufuoh believes Christian Atsu's enormous talent places him just behind legendary Ghanaian footballer Abedi Pele.

Atsu burst onto the scene in 2011, playing for Portuguese giants FC Porto before earning a dream move to Chelsea in 2013.

However, struggles to break into the first team of the London club saw him spend most of his time on loan.

And according to Mr. Tufuoh, if the winger had fulfilled his potential he will still be at Chelsea at 31.

“If you take away Abedi Pele, I think the most gifted player since Abedi left the scene has been Atsu,” Mr. Tufuoh said on Metro TV.

“The only problem is that Atsu didn’t fulfil his full potential. He should’ve been light years ahead of what Michael Essien did at Chelsea, because the talent was better and modern.

And for those who think Stephen Appiah was the ultimate, no. When it comes to talent, Atsu was way ahead of him. Why didn’t it work at Chelsea?

“If it had worked out at Chelsea, he still would be there at 31, and not in Turkey. That’s what hurts and grieves me the most, because the ability of this boy was phenomenal.”

Atsu died following a devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria early this moth.