The nature of the pitch hinders our play - Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston

Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston has expressed concerns over the condition of the University of Ghana Stadium, stating it hindered his team's performance in their match against Benin.

Ghana's U-17 side secured a 2-0 victory in their second game of the WAFU B U-17 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, topping Group A and advancing to the semifinals.

In contrast to their previous match against Cote d'Ivoire, where they netted five goals, Kingston's team managed only two goals on Wednesday afternoon. Despite being pleased with the overall performance, Kingston noted that the pitch's state presented challenges for his team.

"I want us to be calm. The way we want to play requires a calm approach, but sometimes it’s very difficult," Kingston commented post-match. "The ball moves slowly on the pitch, which affected our play."

"However, I believe we dominated today more than we did against Ivory Coast."

The Black Starlets aim to maintain their unbeaten streak as they prepare for the semifinals.

A win in the semifinals will seal their qualification for the upcoming U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Ghana U17 has missed out on the tournament since 2017