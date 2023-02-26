"The next big star"- Former GFA Spokesperson Sannie Daara makes bold prediction about Nordsjaelland teen Ibrahim Osman

Ibrahim Sannie Daara, the former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, believes FC Nordsjaelland's newest sensation Ibrahim Osman is the next big star from the Right to Dream Academy.

The teenager was unleased by FC Nordsjaelland after coming on as a second half substitute in the 4-2 victory over OB to make his debut.

Although Osman arrived in Denamrk few months ago, his enormous ability convinced manager Johannes Thorup to invite him into the first team.

Sannie Daara is confident the talented forward will make a mark just like former Right to Dream Academy graduates Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana.

"THE NEXT BIG GHANA STAR: Few months ago, I said a new BIG TALENT will hit Ghana football. Ibrahim Osman made his debut for Danish top-flight side Nordsjaelland yesterday after moving from Right to Dream in Ghana just last month," Sannie Daara wrote on Twitter.

"Osman follows in the footsteps of Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Suleman et al. Striker in the mould of Rashford, my prediction is that, he will be key for Ghana in the next 16 YEARS. He is also a native of my hood Nima where Right to Dream Academy recruit a lot of players just like Kudus.

He continued: "Unlike Kudus, Kamaldeen, Nuamah et al who played for the Nordsjaelland U19 team before being promoted, Osman was made to play for the senior team straight from Ghana Osman must stay grounded and humble to be able to reach his expected superstar status."