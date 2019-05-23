The Normalisation Committee is full of concert and jokes- Aduana Stars coach W.O Tandoh

Aduana Stars coach W.O Tandoh has blasted the Normalisation Committee over their decision to beef up stadium security with military officers.

According to the tough talking coach, he will prevent military officers from entering the Nana Agyeman Badu park on match days.

"The NC is full of concert and jokes. What is the need for the military at our matches? Are we going for war in Rwanda? If they insist on bringing the military. I'll be at the gates to deny them entry," he told Sikka FM Sports.

Violence has been on the rise in the GFA special competition following scuffles and brawls at centers like Dormaa and the Golden City park.

Recently Aduana Stars and Berekum Chelsea were given temporal home bans following the violence that broke in their games against Medeama and Asante Kotoko respectively.

Dwarfs have also played their last two home games away from the Cape Coast Stadium because of the attack on a referee in their 2-1 defeat to Hearts of Oak.

Aduana Stars will host Asantte Kotoko in the final Zone B game of the Special; Competition.