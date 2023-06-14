The people of Tarkwa have shown massive love to Medeama SC - Moses Armah

Medeama SC president Moses Armah 'Parker' has commended the people of Tarkwa for the massive support shown to the club during their journey to success in the Ghana Premier League.

The Medeama boss was particularly impressed with the fans' commitment on the final day when the team beat Tamale City at Akoon Park to secure their first title.

According to him, the fans trekked on foot from far distances to Akoon Park to watch the match creating an electrifying atmosphere that motivated the team to cruise to a convincing 3-0 win.

"We saw numerous fans coming from Dynamite on our way to Mining City and the MP's convoy, led the way with the fans trouping to Akoon Park. Tarkwa has really shown massive love," he told Medeama FM.

"So I saw the massive crowd and I said yes. The love is back. The dream has been realised and there is more to come. Tarkwa is Ghana.

The Tarkwa-based side leapfrogged Aduana Stars with three weeks to end the season with a resounding 5-1 win over Hearts of Oak and held on till the end of the season.

They have now clinched their first league title and the Western region's third which makes them Ghana's representative for the CAF Champions League.