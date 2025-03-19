The pitch did not help us – Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum insists after stalemate with Young Apostles

Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum bemoaned the state of the pitch at Wenchi Sports Stadium on Wednesday after his team’s goalless draw with Young Apostles.

The Porcupine Warriors locked horns with the Wenchi-based club on Wednesday afternoon to clear their outstanding Week 20 fixture of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

Although Kotoko created some good goal-scoring opportunities, the team could not find the back of the net and had to settle for a point after a goalless stalemate.

Speaking in his post-match interview, coach Prosper Narteh Ogum raised concern about the pitch, insisting that it affected the game play of both teams.

“It was a very physical game. And I think it’s also due to the nature of the pitch. The pitch did not allow both teams to kick the ball on the turf and play because anytime the ball bounces or you pass the ball it just changes direction. It was difficult for both teams to play,” Coach Ogum said.

The draw against Young Apostles has seen Asante Kotoko lose the top spot in the Ghana Premier League table.

Gold Stars are now top of the league log with 40 points, one more than Kotoko.