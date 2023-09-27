The pitch wasn't too good in Ghana's game against CAR - Antoine Semenyo admits struggles in AFCON qualifier

Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo has raised concerns about the state of the Baba Yara Stadium pitch during their recent Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against the Central African Republic (CAR).

The Bournemouth forward came off the bench in the second half and provided a crucial assist for Lyon winger Ernest Nuamah to score the decisive second goal, securing a 2-1 victory for the Black Stars.

In his reflection on the match, Semenyo expressed his worries about the pitch conditions, stating that it made it challenging for the players to perform at their best while admitting their opponents' resilience.

"That was a good game, it was a tough game, the pitch wasn’t too good and the opposition they surprised us and we were really good.

“They caught us by surprise and I’m happy to say I came on, provided the assist for the winner, so I can’t complain."

Semenyo had earlier showcased his prowess in Ghana's third AFCON qualifier against Angola at the Baba Yara stadium as he climbed off the bench and scored a late winner to hand Chris Hughton his first win as a coach for the Black Stars.